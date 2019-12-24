Veteran comes out of coma in time for holidays

(CNN) – A Purple Heart veteran from Nebraska who suffered his second traumatic brain injury is making a miraculous recovery, just in time for Christmas.

Tony Belt has been in a coma for ten weeks, suffering a traumatic brain injury in a workplace accident last September.

“Last week he started moving his left side, opening his eyes,” said Tony’s wife Kyli.

He fell 18 feet from a scissor lift at Katelman Steel Fabrication in Council Bluffs.

“The doctors told me he probably wasn’t going to make it to the weekend,” Kyli said.

He survived that weekend, but doctors still said he wouldn’t wake up.

Belt is a fighter.

Eight years in the Army, deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, injured in a tank explosion.

In 2006, he was shot in the head, ending his military career and giving him the Purple Heart.

Therapists at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital put the soldier to work, with help from his three sons, ages four, three and seven months old.

“They talk to him and play with him, the baby even lays in bed with him,” says Kyli.

Now that he’s improving, Kyli says their family needs some holiday cheer.

Friends started sending Christmas cards.

“Decorating dad’s room was the number one thing because if we didn’t decorate for Christmas, Santa wouldn’t know to come.”

The Belt’s four-year-old son Eli didn’t listen to the doctors either.

He declared his dad would talk by Christmas Eve.

And right now, Tony communicates by giving a thumbs up or thumbs down.

The Belt family has a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.

