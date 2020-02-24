Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express helicopters for the deaths of her husband and daughter, NBA icon Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna.

Island Express owned the helicopter that crashed last month, killing the Bryants and seven others on board.

The wrongful death case was filed in Los Angeles superior court Monday, just as a memorial celebration for Kobe and Gigi Bryant was getting underway.

The lawsuit claims Island Express is liable for the actions taken by the pilot, who was also killed.

The complaint alleges he didn’t properly monitor the weather or abort the flight due to unsafe conditions.

No financial figures were disclosed, but the lawsuit is seeking general, economic, and punitive damages.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS