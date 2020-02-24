Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit

(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express helicopters for the deaths of her husband and daughter, NBA icon Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna.

Island Express owned the helicopter that crashed last month, killing the Bryants and seven others on board.

The wrongful death case was filed in Los Angeles superior court Monday, just as a memorial celebration for Kobe and Gigi Bryant was getting underway.

The lawsuit claims Island Express is liable for the actions taken by the pilot, who was also killed.

The complaint alleges he didn’t properly monitor the weather or abort the flight due to unsafe conditions.

No financial figures were disclosed, but the lawsuit is seeking general, economic, and punitive damages.