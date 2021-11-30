FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

The preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. It stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Ohio and Tennessee joined Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, in filing the lawsuit. The suit claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding today’s ruling by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky:

This is not about vaccines, it’s about the mandates,” Yost said. “The judge’s opinion clearly states that and it has been our position all along that the president cannot impose these mandates on the people. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost