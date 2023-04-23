DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Did you know the United States Postal Service (USPS) offers a service for you to see what mail and packages are coming to your mailbox each day?

Informed Delivery is a free service provided by the USPS, which anyone that lives at a house, apartment or a select PO Box is able to be a part of.

The sign-up process for people interested in seeing before your carrier comes is quite simple.

Residents have to go online to USPS.com and sign up. People that want to be informed have two options for learning what will be coming to their mailbox.

You will need to either go to your account preferences on your existing USPS account and opt-in to Informed Delivery. If you do not already have an account, you can get the service by simply signing up for Informed Delivery.

Once you begin the process to sign up, you will be asked a series of questions to confirm your identity and that you actually reside at the address you say you do. You may be asked questions, like your current address and information regarding where you previously lived.

Make sure in your account preferences and settings that Informed Delivery is turned on.

For your security, since the photos of the pieces of mail are coming to your email, you will know what will be expected to be in your mailbox. You will be able to go back into your emails and see what did not come, but happened to be scanned in.

In your email, you will receive an email when you are going to receive mail or packages. On the email, you will be able to see visual pictures of pieces of mail scanned into the post office, which will be on its way to your mailbox in a matter of time.

Packages do not have photos. In your online dashboard and on your email, it will let you know what general area your package is in or the latest USPS facility your package has just passed through after you click onto your expected package.

If you do not receive an email, it means you are not expected to receive mail or packages on that specific day. People that are signed up for the free service that are not getting emails after the completion process of Informed Delivery, it is recommended you check your spam folder.

USPS says it normally takes around 3 business days for the emails to begin after signing up.