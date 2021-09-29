USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week

(WJW) – Planned slowdowns from the U.S. Postal Service go into effect this week.
FOX 8 previously reported USPS said it would be slowing some deliveries in a move they say will increase reliability.
The new service standards mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of First-Class mail and 93% of periodicals like magazines.
USPS will increase transit time by 1 to 2 days for First-Class mail traveling longer distances.
That means instead of 3 days, mail sent out of state will likely take 5 days.
USPS says if it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, it is likely going to take the extra 2 days to get delivered, so plan ahead.
Mail sent locally will continue to take 2 days total.
The plan was developed following the backlog of USPS deliveries around the holidays.
