Using light therapy to treat concussions

(NBC) – According to the CDC, more than 2 million people suffer concussions every year. One officer from Texas is using laser light therapy to treat his symptoms.

For Officer Danny Canate, the hum of a laser machine is a welcomed sound and a big difference from the noises he routinely hears on the Dallas SWAT training site where last year, a blast so loud knocked him to his feet from 80 yards away.

“As soon as it happened, I just remember kind of an intense feeling inside my skull and actually feeling like a change in pressure and then immediately after that I just felt like my brain had been wiped clean,” he said.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and returned to work four months later.

But even then, he says he still didn’t feel like himself.

“I struggled just to even figure out what to do to get myself to work.”

So he says he came to Advanced Regeneration in Dallas after learning about the potential benefits of laser light therapy.

The light from the high-powered laser is said to penetrate into the brain and help heal damaged cells in our tissue.

Low light therapy has been around for 50 years and a study from 2015 says it helped a handful veterans recover from traumatic brain injuries.

Katrina Rodionova slowly applies the laser around different parts of his head.

“The laser treatments are not associated with any pain or discomfort and described by many of our patients as therapeutic and relaxing,” she said.

“My very first time here in treatment, I noticed immediately it was having an effect,” he said.

But leading concussion researchers have their doubts.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Mark Barisa says not enough research is out to fully understand how laser light therapy can help concussions.

And most concussion patients, he says, get better on their own.

“When we have a condition like that that gradually gets better over time, it’s very easy to look for products that either try to speed that or take the credit for that natural course of recovery,” he says.

But since there are no documented side effects, Officer Canate says he had nothing to lose.

And he says after five sessions, he’s back at 100 percent.

“The brain is an amazing organ, so if there is damage to it, there is hope that you can rebuild that. And I know I’ve rebuilt mine in a lot of different ways.”

Speak with your doctor if you think laser light therapy might be right for you.

