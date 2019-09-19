Using hand sanitizer may be giving you false sense of security

FILE-This May 11, 2009 file photo shows a hand sanitizer at an entrance to the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. People have become extra cautious when it comes to germs lately, thanks to fear of the H1N1 flu. They wash their hands more than they used to, wear facemasks and give the stink-eye to cougher’s in their proximity. Some people joke that they’re becoming OCD. But for people who really have OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), the H1N1 scare is no laughing matter. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck,File)

(CNN) – Do you think your hand sanitizer is an iron-clad defense against germs? Think again.

According to a new study, that handy bottle of ethanol-based sanitizer may be giving you a false sense of security.

For example, if you blow your nose then put sanitizer on your hands, it probably won’t kill cold and flue bugs. According to the study, it’s because your fingers are still wet with mucus.

I you think that’s gross, listen to how the Japanese researchers came to their conclusion. They dabbed wet mucus from people infect with influenza A onto the fingertips of volunteers then applied hand sanitizer.

The ethanol didn’t kill the flu virus unless it was left on for a full four minutes. However, the results of the new study are in contrast to many others showing ethanol-based disinfectants are effective against the spread of germs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.