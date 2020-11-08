Earthquake hits Mass. coast, felt around Southern New England

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Sunday morning that an earthquake hit near the coast of Southeastern Massachusetts.

The estimated 4.0 quake hit the Dartmouth area around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS, though people around Southern New England told 12 News via ReportIt! that they felt their homes shake.

USGS Earthquake Hazards Interactive Map with ‘Shakemap’ Contours: Use Interactive Map »

USGS Earthquake Hazards Map Nov. 8, 2020: M 3.6 – 11 km S of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts

WPRI Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist Pete Mangione is working this developing story.

Pete Mangione Facebook Live Breaking Update

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS