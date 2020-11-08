Earthquake hits Mass. coast, felt around Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Sunday morning that an earthquake hit near the coast of Southeastern Massachusetts.

The estimated 4.0 quake hit the Dartmouth area around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS, though people around Southern New England told 12 News via ReportIt! that they felt their homes shake.

.@JonMitchellNB now here on Crapo St where New Bedford Fire Dept and Eversource are investigating chimney stack damage, which we’ve gotten reports of being caused by earthquake. This is right by hurricane barriers and straight shot from Mishaum Point in Dartmouth. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jUdJ3YFj2h — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) November 8, 2020

A PSA from New Bedford Fire. EVERYONE who felt the earthquake should check your furnace, gas lines, smokestack. Look at this damage in an apartment building on Crapo St. @wpri12 #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/G1aLHOxka8 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) November 8, 2020

I just spoke with Dr. John Ebel at the Weston Observatory by phone. He said there is chance of weaker aftershocks (around Magnitude 2.5) which would not be damaging and would be weaker than what was felt this morning which he estimates was around Mag 3.6 — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) November 8, 2020

USGS Earthquake Hazards Interactive Map with ‘Shakemap’ Contours: Use Interactive Map »

USGS Earthquake Hazards Map Nov. 8, 2020: M 3.6 – 11 km S of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts

WPRI Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist Pete Mangione is working this developing story.

USGS shows 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake off of coast of Massachusetts near New Bedford. pic.twitter.com/V47swnJgOg — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) November 8, 2020

Pete Mangione Facebook Live Breaking Update