USDA: Stop washing your poultry

(CNN) – Before you cook up your favorite chicken dish — listen up. Don’t wash it.
That’s the latest from the USDA, who say you might actually get sick by doing it.
How? Well, a study of home cooks showed washing your poultry ends up affecting the cleanliness of nearby food.
It’s all about cross-contamination.
So to stay safe, the USDA says to prep everything else first– then the chicken.
Then wipe down anything the chicken touched and make sure you cook your chicken to the right temperature.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.