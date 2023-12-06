DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5 that direct loan customers can now submit applications online.

The new online, interactive, guided application is paperless and provides helpful features including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet and build a farm operating plan.

This tool is part of a broader effort by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to streamline its processes, improve customer service and expand credit access.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to get the loans they need to keep growing food, fiber, and fuel for our country,” said Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “Online services are commonplace in commercial lending, and with USDA Farm Service Agency’s new online loan application feature, it is now easier for producers to get the financing they need to start, expand, or maintain their farming and ranching operations.”

Through a personalized dashboard, borrowers can track the progress of their loan application. It can be accessed online or by completing FSA’s Loan Assistance Tool.

To use the online loan application tool, producers must establish a USDA customer account and a USDA Level 2 eAuthentication (“eAuth”) account or a Login.gov account.

For the initial stage, the online application tool is only available for producers who will be, or are currently, operating their farm as an individual. In 2024, FSA is expanding availability to married couples applying jointly and other legal entities.

Those who wish to use a paper application will now have 13 instead of the previous 29 pages to complete in the application.