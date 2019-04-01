U.S. would run out of avocados in 3 weeks if Trump shuts down Mexico border
(WFLA) - Here’s something you may not have thought about when it comes to President Trump’s threat to close the U.S. Mexico border.
If imports from Mexico were stopped, Americans would run out of avocados in three weeks, according to a NBC News report. We can say goodbye to guacamole and avocados on our eggs, toast and in countless other foods.
"You couldn't pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now. California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they're not relevant right now and won't be for another month or so," Steve Barnard told NBC News.
Barnard is the president of Mission Produce which is the biggest distributor and grower of avocados in the world.
Avocados would not be the only vegetable impacted by a border closure. NBC News reports that almost half of all vegetables imported to the U.S. come from Mexico.
