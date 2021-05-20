US Senator talks about UFOs, aliens, and Roswell in new interview

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-TX, on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on May 5, 2020. – The panel is considering Ratcliffes nomination for Director of National Intelligence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — In the days following the 60 Minutes story on UFOs/UAPs and the government’s response, more lawmakers are talking publicly about the topic.

A photographer with TMZ tracked down New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich and asked him about the “UFO stuff.”

Sen. Heinrich is also on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the same committee Chaired by Sen. Mark Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio that has asked the intelligence agencies for an unclassified report on UAPs and the government’s actions.

Below is the transcript of what appears to be an edited exchange: