1  of  2
Breaking News
Fire reported at NCR Country Club in Kettering Medics responding to crash on SR-49 in Greenville Twp.

US officially notifies UN of Paris Agreement withdrawal

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Trump administration is beginning its formal withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement to the United Nations and the public Monday.

It marks the first step in a year-long process to leave the landmark agreement to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases.

Per the terms of the agreement, the United States’ withdrawal will take effect in exactly one year.

The move is another push from the administration that has made rolling back environmental regulations a top priority, including replacing the Clean Power Plan to attempting to loosen fuel economy standards.

Trump has blasted the Paris Agreement in the past, claiming it would punish American workers and enrich foreign countries.

Proponents of the agreement, however, see the U.S. withdrawal as a missed economic opportunity for American business.

Should trump lose the 2020 election, a new president could rejoin the agreement, but would have to make new climate commitments to the United Nations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS