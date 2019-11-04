US officially notifies UN of Paris Agreement withdrawal

(CNN) – The Trump administration is beginning its formal withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement to the United Nations and the public Monday.

It marks the first step in a year-long process to leave the landmark agreement to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases.

Per the terms of the agreement, the United States’ withdrawal will take effect in exactly one year.

The move is another push from the administration that has made rolling back environmental regulations a top priority, including replacing the Clean Power Plan to attempting to loosen fuel economy standards.

Trump has blasted the Paris Agreement in the past, claiming it would punish American workers and enrich foreign countries.

Proponents of the agreement, however, see the U.S. withdrawal as a missed economic opportunity for American business.

Should trump lose the 2020 election, a new president could rejoin the agreement, but would have to make new climate commitments to the United Nations.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.