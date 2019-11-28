US calls on North Korea to avoid provocations

(CNN) – The U.S. is calling on North Korea to avoid provocations, after a suspected launch of two projectiles on Thanksgiving.

A state department official also urged North Korean leaders to resume substantiated nuclear talks.

South Korea said the projectiles were fired from what’s believed to be a multiple rocket launcher that had a “super large caliber.”

It’s still unclear if the suspected launch is a missile test.

But if it was, it would be North Korea’s 13th since May.

The communist nation has conducted missile tests on U.S. holidays before.

But now, North Korea has been frustrated that nuclear talks with the U.S. have stalled.

And Pyongyang has been trying to push the U.S. to come up with a new nuclear proposal by the end of the year.

