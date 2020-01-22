US announces more troops injured in Iranian strike

1  of  2
(CNN) – Military officials say more U.S. troops are now being evaluated for potential injuries from an Iranian missile strike.

Iran hit a base in Iraq earlier this month in retaliation for the U.S. killing one of its top generals.

Now, U.S. Central Command says a number of troops was transferred for observation to a medical facility in Germany.

Officials say that was done out of abundance of caution – because the troops may have injuries that are not visible yet.

The Pentagon initially said there were no casualties from the strike, but it later revised that statement, saying 11 troops were treated for concussion symptoms.

A defense official said at the time that those symptoms did not emerge right away.

