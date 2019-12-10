Unlucky for some: Man charged with rigging 10K bingo game

MONROE, La. (AP) — The luck has run out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000.
John Cook, 43, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Facility on Friday on a felony theft charge and two counts for failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest, according to a Monroe Police warrant obtained by news outlets.
Police say Cook was recorded on video at a bingo parlor manipulating a “Bonanza Bingo” game by handpicking the balls he wanted to play and then hiding the winner until he was ready to end the game. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister.
One of the winners was captured speaking with Cook before the drawing, and two winners were seen giving Cook money after the game, the warrant states.
He’s in jail on an $11,000 bond.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WATCH LIVE: Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
- Wray: Report on Russia probe found “unacceptable” problems
- Tampa police asking $200K for doughnut duct taped to wall
- 24 states asking for better online protections for children
- 11 Chinese migrants found hidden inside furniture, appliances in moving truck