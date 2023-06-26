DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Russia is in the international spotlight following a dramatic armed rebellion by the Wagner Group.

The rebels seized a Russian city and marched towards Moscow before eventually turning away, traveling to Belarus.

It is important for a military-dense community such as the Miami Valley to pay attention to this rebellion, according to Dr. Jaro Bilocerkowycz, a political science professor at the University of Dayton.

“Russia is a key geopolitical rival of the United States, and they’re waging an unprovoked war against democratic Ukraine, a key ally of the U.S. and of Europe, and of course Russia is also a nuclear power,” Dr. Bilocerkowycz said.

“So, for all those reasons, it’s important to the Miami Valley as well as to the American public, and of course we have Wright-Patt Air Force Base as well. It’s very important to our national security.”

