Universal Studios Orlando reopens to the public

(WESH) – – Universal Orlando theme parks have reopened to the public for the first time since mid-March.
Passholders for Universal Orlando Resort had a chance to go inside and experience the new safety procedures before it opened to the general public Friday.
Proving pass holders have been eager to get back to the parks, cars poured into Universal garages.
Right away, thousands of new directional and social distancing markers can be seen pointing people toward something new.
