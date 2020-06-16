(CNN) – United Airlines says it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks.
The airline plans to roll out the new policy on Thursday. It will require flight attendants to ask passengers whose faces are not covered to use a mask.
Those passengers will be offered a mask if they don’t have their own, but if they still say “no,” their names could be put on an internal restriction list when they reach their destination.
And after that, United flights could be off-limits to those passengers, at least for a while.
The move comes after four major airlines said they would tighten their rules on face masks.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- United Airlines to ban passengers who refuse masks
- DPS to provide school supplies for elementary students this fall
- Congress explores options to reform police and combat racial injustice
- GOP police reform bill taking shape in Senate
- Alligator bites man’s face at Florida disc golf park