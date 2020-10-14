MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An owl joined a helicopter pilot mid-flight while crews worked to help extinguish California’s Creek Fire.
“It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight,” Sky Aviation said.
In what Sky Aviation is calling “an unexplainable and magical miracle,” the owl sat with the pilot for several water drops as the Creek Fire ravaged the owl’s home below.
Then, just as it had arrived — “safe and unannounced” — the owl parted company with pilot Dan Alpiner, who flies the helicopter for the Wyoming-based charter company.
There’s only one photo of the owl, because “it’s not easy to fly a mission and be a photographer at the same time,” Sky Aviation said.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio’s Chief of Elections to answer questions during virtual town hall meeting
- Premier Health launches ‘On My Way’ to let patients notify emergency staff of their arrival
- Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination
- Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
- ‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire