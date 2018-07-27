UN Command says 55 cases of remains returned
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — The U.N. Command says the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from North Korea will be honored at a ceremony next Wednesday at a base in South Korea.
A U.S. military plane flew to Wonsan, North Korea, on Friday to pick up what are believed to be the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War. The transfer is meant to fulfill a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.
U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Vincent K. Brooks in a statement from the U.N. Command called the retrieval mission successful. "Now, we will prepare to honor our fallen before they continue on their journey home."
Sometime after Wednesday's ceremony, the remains are expected to be transferred to a base in Hawaii for testing.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
House catches fire in Jefferson Township
The fire was reported in the 100 block of Maeder Avenue just after 6 pm Friday.Read More »
-
-
Five on 2: Can Jim Jordan win House Speaker post?
Dr. Marc Clauson, Professor of History and Law at Cedarville University sat down with Brooke Moore to discuss Jordan's chances.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dayton Dollar General employee stabbed during robbery
Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman told 2 NEWS the victim was stabbed with what police believe was a boxcutter knife.Read More »
-
Celtic Festival brings people, cash downtown
The event brought in roughly $5 million in 2017 and organizers hope to top that number this year.Read More »