UN Command says 55 cases of remains returned

U.N. honor guard carries boxes containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the Korean War after arriving from North Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — The U.N. Command says the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from North Korea will be honored at a ceremony next Wednesday at a base in South Korea.

A U.S. military plane flew to Wonsan, North Korea, on Friday to pick up what are believed to be the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War. The transfer is meant to fulfill a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Vincent K. Brooks in a statement from the U.N. Command called the retrieval mission successful. "Now, we will prepare to honor our fallen before they continue on their journey home."

Sometime after Wednesday's ceremony, the remains are expected to be transferred to a base in Hawaii for testing.