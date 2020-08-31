Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods recalls chicken salad due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

(WDTN) – Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling roughly 1,202 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product may contain almonds that are not declared on the product label.

The affected product was produced on August 26, 2020 in a 15-oz. round plastic container containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20.”

Photo: USDA

Photo: USDA

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Susan Rowe, Executive Administrator, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, at (804) 340-3050.