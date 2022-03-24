DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — For Georgette Turney, World War Two began on May 8th, 1940. It was a Friday.

She said, “Looking up in the sky, I saw two airplanes and they were German, I found out.”

Turney was 13. She lived in the town of Willebroek between Antwerp and Brussels in Belgium. And as she lived under the Nazi occupation of her country for five years, she saw things, she says, that would send many children to therapy, like the capture of an escapee from a nearby prison who was hiding in hay.

“He had his hands up, his arms up, and they shot him. Two of them standing ther, -and they used their bayonets,” she said

That nearby prison was Fort Breendonk, which the Nazis turned into a concentration camp. It’s now a national memorial. She says she watched as prisoners were taken inside.

She said, “You didn’t see’em coming back.”

Throughout the occupation, Turney endured nightly curfews — everyone off the streets at 4:30, lights out until morning.

“Because they knew you were up to no good if they caught you on the streets at that time,” said Turney.

After the war ended, something else happened to Georgette Turney. Her soon-to-be husband came to the town. R.C. Turney was a Tech Sergeant who was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, earning the bronze star. After a stint in a hospital, he was assigned to Willebroek. Georgette told us what she thought when she first saw him.

“I thought he was kinda cute, and he had a cute butt,” she said.

She followed her husband back to the U.S. He died in 1998. In the years since, Turney has told her stories of living under the Nazis to school children and at libraries. And, at her dentist’s office. She was a patient of Spanish Fort dentist and veteran’s advocate Dr. Barry Booth for forty years.

“When we scheduled Ms. Georgette in, we’d always schedule two or three times what we needed and anyone in the office would gather round to hear her wonderful, wonderful World War Two stories,” said Booth.

Georgette Turney says she’s been watching the news lately. She’s seen what is happening in Ukraine, powerful memories of her own experience in her hometown during World War Two flooding back.

“I don’t like what’s happening right now, but what can I do but support those people in Ukraine,” she said.

For both R.C. and Georgette Turney, we’re proud to present our Serving Those Who Serve award.