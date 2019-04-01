UD teases students, community with April Fool's tweet

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The University of Dayton tweeted on Monday, April 1, 2019 the steeple on campus had been painted red.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The University of Dayton tweeted on Monday, April 1, 2019 the steeple on campus had been painted red.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The University of Dayton got into the April Fools spirit Monday with a tweet claiming big news from UD.

Big news from UD this morning! pic.twitter.com/7Bvw9aF4pi — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) April 1, 2019

Judging by the responses, people weren't biting.

A video posted to UD's twitter account inlcuded several students who said they didn't like it.

The video also claimed a hyper-loop will open in 2020 that will take passengers from the main campus to the new Arcade Innovation Hub in downtown Dayton in just 30 seconds.

The grand opening date? April 1, 2020.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.