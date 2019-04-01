U.S. & World

UD teases students, community with April Fool's tweet

By:

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 10:41 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The University of Dayton got into the April Fools spirit Monday with a tweet claiming big news from UD.

Judging by the responses, people weren't biting.

A video posted to UD's twitter account inlcuded several students who said they didn't like it.

The video also claimed a hyper-loop will open in 2020 that will take passengers from the main campus to the new Arcade Innovation Hub in downtown Dayton in just 30 seconds.

The grand opening date?  April 1, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


