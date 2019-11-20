1  of  2
Live Now
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says First at 4 is streaming live now

Uber may record audio from trips for safety

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Uber reportedly wants to start listening in on customer rides.

The Washington Post reports the ride-sharing giant is going to test the feature in Latin America in December.

The idea of recording audio during rides is to provide better security for Uber customers.

This move comes after several high-profile assault scandals and growing safety concerns.

But implementing the plan in the U.S. will be challenging.

States have different laws regarding voice recordings and privacy.

An internal memo viewed by the post indicates uber plans to test the feature in the U.S. soon.

Uber has not made a comment on the plan yet.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS