Uber may record audio from trips for safety

(CNN) – Uber reportedly wants to start listening in on customer rides.

The Washington Post reports the ride-sharing giant is going to test the feature in Latin America in December.

The idea of recording audio during rides is to provide better security for Uber customers.

This move comes after several high-profile assault scandals and growing safety concerns.

But implementing the plan in the U.S. will be challenging.

States have different laws regarding voice recordings and privacy.

An internal memo viewed by the post indicates uber plans to test the feature in the U.S. soon.

Uber has not made a comment on the plan yet.

