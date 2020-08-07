(CNN) – Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.
Second quarter revenue from Eats was 1.2 billion dollars, double what it was a year ago. At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67 percent.
Over that same time period, gross bookings for rides declined 73 percent while eats bookings grew 113 percent.
Even with the jump from uber eats, the company lost 1.8 billion dollars during the second quarter.
It comes at a time when Uber is restructuring because of the pandemic.
The company has cut about 6,700 jobs.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Uber Eats now bigger than its ride-sharing business
- Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week
- Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95
- US-35 lane closures scheduled in Greene County for Superstreet project
- Keowee Street to reopen for the weekend, water main break repairs continue Aug. 10