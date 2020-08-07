Uber Eats now bigger than its ride-sharing business

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(CNN) – Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Second quarter revenue from Eats was 1.2 billion dollars, double what it was a year ago. At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67 percent.

Over that same time period, gross bookings for rides declined 73 percent while eats bookings grew 113 percent.

Even with the jump from uber eats, the company lost 1.8 billion dollars during the second quarter.

It comes at a time when Uber is restructuring because of the pandemic.

The company has cut about 6,700 jobs.