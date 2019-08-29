Uber driver, passenger killed by 2nd rider

OXON HILL, Md. (WJLA/CNN Newsource) – A Maryland family is in mourning after a fatal Uber-related shooting where authorities say a 42-year-old man killed the driver and a fellow passenger.

Beaudouin Tchakounte was a dad, a husband, and a family man, above all else. And after putting his kids to bed on Tuesday night, he went to work, like he did seven days a week.

“He took care of his kids, gave them a shower, bath, feed them, did their homework,” Beaudouin’s wife Carole said. “Because he had to work to make sure all the bills are paid.”

Carole said her husband had been driving for Uber for the past three years. When she couldn’t get a hold of him at about 10 pm, she knew right away that something was wrong.

“I kept on calling him but it was not going through,” Carole said. “It was not even ringing, and that’s not him”

The 46-year-old father of four was shot to death while on the job. According to Prince George’s County Police, 32-year-old Casey Robinson was riding in his car when Beaudouin stopped to pick up another passenger as part of the rideshare company’s Uber Pool feature.

That’s when police say 42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson, Jr. got into the vehicle and allegedly murdered both Beaudouin and Robinson in an instant.

“I just want him to know that he took the life of a hardworking man who has kids,” Carole said.

Heartache from a grieving widow who on Wednesday had the unenviable task of telling her children that daddy isn’t coming home.

“‘Please Mommy, can I see my Dad one more time before he can go back to Heaven,'” Carole recalls one of her kids saying. “I told him ‘I don’t know, he’ll have to ask God. I don’t know, you have to ask God and pray and see if God can make that happen.'”

Wilson is facing first and second degree murder charges. Authorities say Wilson admitted to being high on PCP at the time of the shooting.

