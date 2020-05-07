Live Now
U.S. Space Force launches first recruitment video

U.S. & World

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

The United States Space Force released its first recruitment video Wednesday. The video debut comes days after the Space Force opened its application process for eligible active-duty personnel to transfer into the service.

“When we look to the stars, we see our clear purpose: to protect the hopes and dreams of America and exploration,” says the description for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting YouTube video.

