U.S. reaches 40 million COVID cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. has reached 40 million positive COVID cases which is about 12 percent of the total national population of over 332 million.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 649,198 people infected with the virus have died; This accounts for 1.6 percent of the positive cases.

As of Monday in Ohio, about 1.2 million positive cases and 20,947 deaths in the state have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Recently, 246 libraries were given more than 53,000 tests by the state for more free public access. You can click here to find available tests.