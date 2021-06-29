U.S. home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years

U.S. & World

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer,

Posted: / Updated:

A home built on the site of John Wayne Gacy’s former Chicago house (not pictured) has sold for $395,000, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March.

Many Americans have sought more living space since the pandemic kicked in, seeking larger homes in suburbs rather than apartments or smaller homes in cities.

The rising demand has caused an historic run-up in home prices, which has also been fueled by low mortgage rates. The price gains have been so dramatic that home sales have started to slow as more would-be buyers are priced out of the market.

All 20 cities that make up the index reported higher year-over-year price gains in April than the previous month. Five cities – Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle – had the largest 12-month price increases on records dating back 30 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Monday, June 28 coronavirus numbers

WATCH: Elephant calf makes debut at Columbus Zoo

Gov. DeWine signs bill allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding

East L.A. Mom questioned after 3 kids found dead in home

Mother detained for questioning after 3 young children found dead in East L.A. home

Foodbank hosting drive-thru food distribution in Dayton

More News