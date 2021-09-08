U.S. confident Americans left behind in Afghanistan will be evacuated

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban is keeping charter planes carrying both Americans and at-risk Afghans on the ground.

On Wednesday, Blinken traveled to Germany to discuss the international efforts to help Afghan refugees. He said he’s confident the roughly 100 Americans left behind will be evacuated.

Blinken met virtually with 22 foreign ministers, plus officials from NATO, the European Union and the United Nations. The topics they discussed included the Taliban’s efforts to find international legitimacy.

However, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said the U.S. shouldn’t be trying to foster any relationship with the Taliban.

“I don’t have any hope that we can work with them,” Rubio said. “This is a medieval group that has a view of the world that is very different from our own and on top of that has very close links with Al Qaeda.”

Blinken said the U.S. will hold the Taliban accountable for ensuring basic rights, but the United Nations said conditions in the country are unraveling quickly — with food and other aid about to run out.

