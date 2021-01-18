U.S. Capitol evacuated due to nearby fire Monday, AP reports

(WDTN) – The U.S. Capitol and surrounding House and Senate offices were evacuated Monday due to a fire, according to The Associated Press.

Officials told AP people evacuated an inaugural rehearsal due to a fire several blocks away that is not believed to be a threat.

NEXSTAR Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure reported the lockdown on Twitter.

BREAKING: The U.S. Capitol and surrounding House and Senate offices are on lockdown. Loud speakers warned of an “exterior threat” as my coworker and I were walking to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Inauguration Day. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) January 18, 2021

