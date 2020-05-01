Tyson Foods to reopen Indiana plant with limited production

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant employee leaves the plant, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Logansport, Ind. The plant will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it will reopen a plant in Logansport, Indiana, with limited production after a coronavirus outbreak.

The company made the announcement Friday after local health and government officials and a union representative toured the plant. The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak.

Almost 900 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release, the Arkansas-based company says it’s taken additional precautions to reassure employees their work environment is safe.

Tyson said it has doubled employee bonuses and increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30.