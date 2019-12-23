Two-legged dog gets new wheels

(CNN) – A pampered pooch hasn’t let his disability stop him from living life to the fullest, but his owners wanted to make sure he didn’t miss out on anything!

So a group of engineering students in Wisconsin stepped up to the challenge.

For months, they’ve been working on a project they’re calling “Wheels for Louie.”

Born without both front legs, Louie still manages to get around.

“The way he walks now isn’t very conducive to getting very far out of the neighborhood,” said owner Pete Sammataro.

They tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart, but nothing worked.

“He’d tip back and forth and eventually he’d tip over and do a somersault,” Sammataro said.

Then they heard about a UW engineering class looking for community project.

They brought the students Louie’s cart to see what they could do.

“They were able to use about half of the materials from that cart and add on some extra balancing,” said UW engineering lecturer Katie Kalscheur.

The students added smaller wheels for stability and a few months later, Louie had a wheelchair.

“All along, it’s maybe been nicknamed the ‘Wheels for Louie’ project,” said Kalscheur.

Armed with a tub of hot dogs, the Sammataros help Louie practice with his new wheelchair.

And every day, he’s getting a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood.

They’re still working on getting Louie used to his new wheels.

He’s only had it for about two weeks, and eventually, they would love to take him on daily walks.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.