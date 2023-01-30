MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following:

Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols. I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation.

There is no word on who the deputies are at this time or their involvement in the arrest of Tyre Nichols. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.