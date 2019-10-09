Twitter says it mistakenly used phone numbers for ads

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Twitter_137276

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Some Twitter users had to do without early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, after sporadic outages knocked the social media site offline in Europe. Reports of malfunctions began to appear in the U.S. as […]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it mistakenly used the phone numbers and email addresses people provided for security purposes to show advertisements to its users.

The company said Tuesday that it “inadvertently” used the emails and phone numbers to let advertisers match people to their own marketing lists. Twitter is not saying how many users were affected.

The company also says that it did not share personal data with advertisers or other third parties. Twitter says it fixed the problem as of September 17.

Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year over its privacy missteps. In addition to a $5 billion fine, the settlement included limits on how Facebook shares data with third parties.

Facebook also agreed not to use phone numbers given for security purposes to advertise to people.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS