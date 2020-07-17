Twitter hack puts new focus on social media security

(NBC News)  The massive cyberattack targeting some of Twitter’s most prominent users earlier this week has put a new focus on social media security.

The attack took control of the accounts of President Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk as part of a scam asking other users to send cryptocurrency bitcoin to them, promising it would be doubled in return.

The investigation into the attack is still ongoing, but the network tweeted that hackers gained access to Twitter’s internal system through a “social engineering attack” on some employees.

“When you say someone is socially engineered, what you mean is that they were tricked into giving up their password,” explains former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos.

Hackers also use this technique to get access to personal accounts directly.

In a scam making the rounds on Instagram now, a compromised account sends a message to its followers stating “I even used some of your pictures…They’re right at the top” to lure users to click on a malicious link which spoofs Instagram’s logo and prompts users to enter their password, giving hackers access to more accounts.

Internet security experts say you should always double check links, enable the highest level of security features, including two-factor authentication, and having a different, unique password for each login.

