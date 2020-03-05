Tulare, California police: 6 shot, 1 killed after funeral

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Tulare, California are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing 1 man and wounding five others, including a little girl.
Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said a 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times. He said it happened about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as a group of more than 50 people gathered following the burial of a man who died in a car crash.
Hinojosa said the scene was chaotic as officers arrived, and the entire department is helping investigate the crime scene.
