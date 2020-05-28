(NBC) – Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The discount retailer is looking to shutter more than 200 of its nearly 700 stores.
Tuesday Morning says it will start with 132 stores it says are underperforming or located in areas where another store is nearby.
It is also planning to shut its distribution center in Phoenix that supports these locations.
Tuesday Morning said it expects the closures to take place over the summer.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with dementia
- North Carolina 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter
- Old North Dayton community still supporting tornado-impacted residents
- Tornado cleanup, rebuilding efforts continue in Harrison Township
- Tuesday Morning files Chapter 11 bankruptcy