DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traveling by air this holiday season? TSA shares travel tips for the busiest time of year.

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for busy security checkpoints and higher passenger volumes during the winter holiday travel season.

The official end-of-year holiday travel period starts on Thursday, Dec. 21 and concludes on Tuesday, Jan. 2. TSA is projecting an increase in travelers compared to last year.

The busiest travel days for this winter season are projected to be Dec. 21, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. The agency is expecting to screen 2.5 million passengers nationwide on those days, which is a 6% increase from last year.

In a news release, TSA shared travel tips for those arriving at airports in the coming days:

Start packing with an empty bag – Starting with an empty bag means passengers are less likely to accidentally bring prohibited items through a security checkpoint. Arrive early – Airports will be especially busy this season, and TSA recommends arriving two hours before the scheduled departure time. Bring an acceptable ID – Travelers should confirm they have acceptable identification and have it ready to go while waiting in line. Gifts should be unwrapped – TSA may require inspection of gifts, which means having items unwrapped will make things easier. Firearms should be prepared, packed and declared – Passengers can travel with firearms, but certain guidelines must be followed. Be aware of new checkpoint technology – TSA checkpoints vary depending on the airport. Passengers should follow the instructions of security on-site. Travel easy with TSA PreCheck – Passengers can speed up wait times by enrolling in TSA PreCheck ahead of traveling. Call ahead to request passenger support – TSA Cares offers additional support for those traveling with disabilities or medical conditions. Text or direct message TSA – Passengers with questions can find assistance by texting #275-872 or through TSA social media @AskTSA.

During last month’s 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period, TSA screened nearly 30 million passengers through security checkpoints. The agency also broke the record for most passengers screened in a single day, screening over 2.9 million people nationwide on Nov. 26.

To find more information and guidance before arriving at the airport, visit tsa.gov.