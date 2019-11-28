TSA finds high-capacity magazines hidden in baby toy

(CNN) – The TSA says an airline passenger used a baby toy to try to smuggle ammunition into a plane.

The high-capacity gun magazines were hidden inside a Prop-A-Pillar baby support toy.

The agency’s online post says the toy and the box were made to look factory-sealed.

But the report says officers at the Orlando airport took a closer look at the toy after x-ray screening.

That’s when they found and confiscated the ammunition – and called police.

TSA says it has discovered more than two-hundred guns in carry-on bags nationwide during a recent two-week period.

The post is urging passengers to read TSA guidelines on transporting firearms.

