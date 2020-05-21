TSA changes some screening procedures

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration announced some screening changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers should now hang onto their boarding passes, rather than hand them to TSA officers. Instead, officers will look at the boarding passes without touching them, to prevent cross-contamination.

When a bag does not pass x-ray screening, passengers may be responsible for unpacking it and sending it through the machine again, rather than an officer searching through it by hand.

The agency is also encouraging passengers to put small items like a wallet and phone in their carry-on bags before walking through the body scanner rather than placing those items in x-ray bins.

The TSA statement does not mention temperature checks.

An official said last week the agency is working on a plan to screen passengers for fevers, a symptom of coronavirus.