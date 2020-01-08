Breaking News
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Trump tweets ‘All is well!’ after missile attack

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says “All is well!” after more than a dozen Iranian missiles were fired at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Trump tweets that casualty and damage assessments are ongoing but adds, “So far, so good!”

He says he will be making a statement on the strikes Wednesday morning.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

For full coverage of the tension between the U.S. and Iran tap here

