Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at ‘leakers and liars’

(NBC News) President Trump celebrated his acquittal Thursday in his first official remarks since his impeachment trial ended.

“It was evil, corrupt, dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” the president said of his accusers, belittling Senator Mitt Romney for being the only Republican to vote against him, and hurling insults at his critics.

“Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person,” Mr. Trump said.

Speaking early Thursday at the National Prayer breakfast, the president ACCUSed SPEAKER PELOSI, who was in attendance, OF PRETENDING TO PRAY FOR HIM, saying “She may pray, but she prays for the opposite. But I doubt she prays at all.”

Afterward Speaker Pelosi insisted she does pray for the president.

“I pray hard for him because he’s so off the track of our Constitution, our values, our country,” she told reporters.

Pelosi went on to rain on the president’s victory parade.

“You’re impeached forever. You’re never getting rid of that scar,” she said.