Trump announces 2020 re-election bid

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says America needs four more years of President Donald Trump.

At a 2020 campaign kickoff rally Tuesday in the critical swing state of Florida, Pence told a crowd of thousands: “It’s on everybody. Time for Round 2.”

Pence says Trump promised to make America great again, “and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Pence says the president has made unprecedented investments in securing the U.S. border with Mexico. The crowd chanted, “Build that wall!” — one of Trump’s catchphrases.

He is also crediting Trump with delivering 5.8 million jobs since the last election and says four more years means more jobs and judges. He says: “It’s going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp.”

He says, “As the campaign begins, I encourage you: Bring all your enthusiasm and have faith.”

President Donald Trump told supporters in Florida that he has taken on the “political machine” during his presidency and “that is why the swamp is fighting back so viciously and violently.”

Trump formally kicked off his 2020 campaign on Tuesday by declaring that “for the last 2 1/2 years we have been under siege.”

Despite that, Trump claims that he has accomplished more than any other president during his first 2 1/2 years in office.

Trump commented on special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation into Russian meddling in 2016, stating, “We went through the greatest witch hunt in political history.”

He proclaimed that his opponents have been given a “free pass” and told supporters: “They are really going after you. That’s what this is all about.”

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. is taking in billions of dollars in tariffs and that companies are leaving China as a result of the 25 percent tariffs he has imposed on $250 billion in Chinese imports. Trump is preparing to target $300 billion in Chinese imports that he hasn’t already hit with tariffs.

Trump says the U.S. helped rebuild China, and “they took us for suckers, and that includes Obama and Biden.”

Trump tells supporters he’s fighting for them. He says, “I have news for Democrats who want to return us to the bitter failures and betrayals of the past: We are not going back.”

Trump made border security a focus of his first presidential run and returned to the topic frequently on Tuesday in Florida.

He says millions of low-wage workers who come to the U.S. illegally compete for wages and opportunities against the most vulnerable Americans.

Trump also claimed that schoolchildren across the country are being threatened by MS-13 gang members and blames “Democratic policies.”

He says if Democratic officials “had to send their children to those overcrowded, overburdened schools, they would not tolerate it for one minute.”

