Trump tells D-Day veterans they're among greatest Americans
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the heroism of American and Allied service members who participated in the D-Day invasionthat changed the fortunes of World War II, saying they "are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."
Trump joined with other world leaders at Normandy American Cemetery in France to honor those who died and participated in the battle.
The president described the 130,000 service members who fought as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."
Trump also sought to assure allies, saying: "To all of our friends and partners — our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace. Our bond is unbreakable."
He said the abundance of courage showed by D-Day participants came from an abundance of faith.
"The exceptional might came from an exceptional spirit," Trump said.
Trump was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron who told American D-Day veterans that "France doesn't forget" their sacrifice for his country's liberty.
"We know what we owe to you veterans: our freedom," Macron said. "On behalf of my nation, I just want to say, thank you."
Trump, who participated in D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth, England, on Wednesday, said in France that America's veterans are the pride of the U.S. He shared the personal stories of several American D-Day veterans with the audience.
"You are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live," he said.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clark County Solid Waste District's West Recycling Station relocated in Springfield
The Clark County Solid Waste District's West Recycling Station has moved next door to its former location in Springfield.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing Dayton man found safe, alert canceled
71-year-old Nathanial Cunningham left his home on Warder Street around 1 pm on June 5 and has not returned.Read More »
-
Realtor organizations announce relief fund to assist tornado victims
Three realtor organizations are launching a relief fund to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.Read More »
-
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day with a series of events at the museum on Thursday, including a flyover by two C-47 aircraft.Read More »
-
Greene County man sentenced in 'case of terror'
A Greene County man was sentenced for what prosecutors are calling a 'case of terror.'Read More »