Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs

U.S. & World

by: Amber Jo Cooper

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS– Supporters of President Trump are gathering as part of a nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.

The group drove from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the 12:00 p.m. rally.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS