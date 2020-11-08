Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Supporters of President Trump are gathering as part of a nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.

HAPPENING NOW: dozens of Trump supporters are outside City Hall. I just spoke with one man who came from Kansas City for this rally. He said he was going to go to the rally in Denver but said everyone is coming down here. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/zidctLfrEI — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) November 7, 2020

The group drove from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the 12:00 p.m. rally.

There was just a little altercation between a car with a black flag driving by the protest. @FOX21News the crowd is growing quick. pic.twitter.com/diC7A1biwu — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) November 7, 2020

This article will be updated throughout the day.