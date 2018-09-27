WATCH: Trump speaks publicly after UN General Assembly meetings Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) [ + - ] Video

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - President Donald Trump is trumpeting his efforts to rewrite the nation's trade deals as he kicks off a press conference in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is talking up news that the U.S. and Japan will open negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

And he's touting the deal he signed with South Korea earlier this week.

Trump is also repeating his claims that China is trying to meddle in the upcoming midterm elections because they oppose his tough trade policies.

He says, "they would like to see me lose an election because they've never been challenged like this."

Trump addressed a roomful of hundreds of reporters from U.S. and international media organizations in a sweltering hotel ballroom.

He also insisted that he has evidence that China is attempting to meddle in the U.S. midterm elections.

A reporter asked Trump what evidence he has to back up the accusation, which China has denied.

He says he can't disclose what evidence he has, but that it will come out. He says his allegation did not come "out of nowhere."

The Trump administration says China is stepping up covert and overt activities to stifle free speech, punish those who support the president's tough trade stance against China and interfere in the U.S. political system.

The administration says China is hurting farmers and workers in pro-Trump states and districts.

According to Trump, China has "actually admitted that they're going after farmers."

President Donald Trump says he has rejected a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the tariff dispute involving the two countries. He's also threatening to place tariffs on cars imported from Canada as trade talks between the two neighbors drag on.

Trump says that Canada has treated the U.S. "very badly" during the trade talks.

Canada was left out when the United States and Mexico reached an agreement last month to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The U.S. and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by Sept. 30.

Trump is suggesting he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president says it would be called "USM," for the U.S. and Mexico, instead of "USMC."