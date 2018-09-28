U.S. & World

Trump says Ford was 'credible witness'

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 03:00 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 03:00 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he found Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, "a very credible witness."

Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that he thought Ford's testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee "was very compelling" and that "she looks like a very fine woman, very fine woman."

But Trump also says he though Kavanaugh's adamant denial "really something that I hadn't seen before. It was incredible."

Trump called it "an incredible moment I think in the history of our country."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the Senate floor -- but Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the full Senate vote should be delayed for a week.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local