Trump says Ford was 'credible witness'

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with the Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during an expanded bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Photo by Alex Edelman- Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he found Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, "a very credible witness."

Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that he thought Ford's testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee "was very compelling" and that "she looks like a very fine woman, very fine woman."

But Trump also says he though Kavanaugh's adamant denial "really something that I hadn't seen before. It was incredible."

Trump called it "an incredible moment I think in the history of our country."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the Senate floor -- but Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the full Senate vote should be delayed for a week.

