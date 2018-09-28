Trump says Ford was 'credible witness'
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he found Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, "a very credible witness."
Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that he thought Ford's testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee "was very compelling" and that "she looks like a very fine woman, very fine woman."
But Trump also says he though Kavanaugh's adamant denial "really something that I hadn't seen before. It was incredible."
Trump called it "an incredible moment I think in the history of our country."
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the Senate floor -- but Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the full Senate vote should be delayed for a week.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »