Breaking News
Ohio AG sues Dayton gravestone business for $50K in consumer refunds

Trump reveals short list for national security adviser

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
President Donald Trump arrives at Moffett Federal Airfield to attend a fundraiser, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump arrives at Moffett Federal Airfield to attend a fundraiser, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s now considering five people to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump tells reporters that his short-list for the critical post is made up of Robert O’Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg.

O’Brien is currently the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Waddell served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser. Fleitz is a Bolton ally who served as executive secretary of the NSC last year. Gordon-Hagerty is the Energy Department’s undersecretary for nuclear security. And Kellogg is the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump had said after Bolton, his third security adviser, departed last Monday that he hoped to name a new national security adviser this week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS